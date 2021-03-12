Lomba Sihir seek love on new, disco-driven single ‘Apa Ada Asmara’

Indonesian band Lomba Sihir have dropped their disco-driven second single ‘Apa Ada Asmara’ (‘Is There Romance’).

The song, which arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (March 12), received a music video treatment. The vertically formatted video stars vocalist Natasha Udu, who scrolls listlessly through a dating app, which displays goofy profiles of her bandmates.

It’s a fitting narrative for the song, which according to Udu, tells the story of a woman in search of love in Jakarta. Watch the music video below.

Advertisement

“I imagined the early days of college, and my innocent mind only thinks of how I can find love in this place and age,” Udu said in a press release.

The band said Udu completed the initial draft of the song with vocalist and keyboardist Tristan Juliano within the span of an hour.

“A large part of Lomba Sihir was not there [at the time], and before we knew it the song was created by them both,” drummer Enrico Octaviano said.

Other than Udu, Juliano and Octaviano, the band includes Hindia – aka Baskara Putra, who is also the frontman of .Feast – guitarist Rayhan Noor, as well as bassist Wisnu Ikhsantama W.

Advertisement

The latest single comes just a few weeks after their debut single ‘Hati dan Paru-Paru’, which was released late February alongside a heartwarming music video.

Before recording their own original material, the members of Lomba Sihir served as Hindia’s backing band, contributing to his 2019 solo album and performing with him in live shows all over Indonesia.

In mid-February, Lomba Sihir announced that they would be dropping their debut album this year, after teasing the release with several clips from the studio on social media.

The band note that ‘Apa Ada Asmara’ serves as a reminder that that Lomba Sihir are more than just a backing band for Hindia.

“This song became the second single for Lomba Sihir as it is very different, and there is none of me singing in any significant parts,” Baskara said.

“Let there not be a question of ‘what’s the difference between Hindia and Lomba Sihir?'”