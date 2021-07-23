Lomba Sihir share expanded edition of ‘Selamat Datang di Ujung Dunia’ album on Apple Music

Indonesian band Lomba Sihir have shared an expanded version of their debut album ‘Selamat Datang di Ujung Dunia’ exclusively on Apple Music.

The ‘repackaged’ album was uploaded exclusively on Apple Music today (July 23), arriving nearly four months after they launched the full-length release in late March.

Aside from the album’s existing 12 tracks, the Apple Music includes live and stripped-down versions of their singles ‘Hati Dan Paru-Paru’ (‘Heart and Lungs’), and ‘Semua Orang Pernah Sakit Hati’ (‘Everyone Has Felt Heartache’). The reworked tracks were also recorded on video in an intimate home studio setting.

Other than the music, the new content on Apple Music includes three episodes of short interviews with the band, as well as footage of their rehearsals and album recording process.

Listen to the expanded album here.

In April, Lomba Sihir – a supergroup comprising members of .Feast, Glaskaca, and Mantra Vutura – released an exuberant music video for the album’s penultimate track, ‘Nirrrlaba’ (‘Non-Profit’).

The music video for ‘Nirrrlaba’ followed previous videos for ‘Apa Ada Asmara’ and ‘Hati dan Paru-Paru’ that were released ahead of the album.

Lomba Sihir consists of vocalists Baskara Putra and Natasha Udu, as well as drummer Enricon Octaviano, vocalist and keyboardist Tristan Juliano, guitarist Rayhan Noor and bassist Wisnu Ikhsantama W. Outside Lomba Sihir, its members are Baskara’s backing band and studio collaborators for his Hindia solo project.

Earlier this year, ‘Selamat Datang di Ujung Dunia’ made it into NME‘s list of the 10 best Southeast Asian albums and EPs of 2021 so far.

NME writer Marcel Thee called the record “compact and breezy but not lightweight, and perfectly contemporary without sounding over-embellished”.