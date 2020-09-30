News Music News

London Grammar confirm new single and album title, ‘Californian Soil’

The song marked a "turning point" for the band

By Charlotte Krol
London Grammar
London Grammar CREDIT: Crowns & Owls

London Grammar have revealed the name of their forthcoming new album and its title track, ‘Californian Soil’.

The trio said the song marked such a “turning point for us as a band” that they decided to name their third album after it. Fans can hear the single tomorrow (October 1) at 7.30pm.

The song will premiere at the below YouTube link:

‘Californian Soil’ is the second cut from the band’s upcoming LP, which is their first album since 2017’s ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing‘.

‘Baby It’s You’ was released last month – the group’s first new music since their 2019 collaboration with Flume, ‘Let You Know’.

Last year, singer Hannah Reid said of the collaboration: “Working with [Flume] was an honour because he pushes the boundaries of electronic music like nobody else. He’s the kind of electronic artist who will be around forever. I love our song we did together.”

Meanwhile, NME noted ‘Baby It’s You’ “carries the trio’s familiar atmospherics and some of the more trance-driven elements akin to early single ‘Metal & Dust’, but also features a new, more colourful Balearic sound and vibe with the assistance of acclaimed electronic producer George FitzGerald”.

In other news, the trio recently performed a cover of The Weeknd’s hit track ‘Blinding Lights’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series.

