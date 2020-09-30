London Grammar confirm new single and album title, ‘Californian Soil’

London Grammar have revealed the name of their forthcoming new album and its title track, ‘Californian Soil’.

The trio said the song marked such a “turning point for us as a band” that they decided to name their third album after it. Fans can hear the single tomorrow (October 1) at 7.30pm.

Tomorrow we release our new single Californian Soil. Making this song was a real turning point for us as a band. So much so we decided to name the album after this song too 🤗 Hx #CalifornianSoil https://t.co/ByUUX03cbn pic.twitter.com/D5S3AD0FU8 — London Grammar (@londongrammar) September 30, 2020

The song will premiere at the below YouTube link:

‘Californian Soil’ is the second cut from the band’s upcoming LP, which is their first album since 2017’s ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing‘.

‘Baby It’s You’ was released last month – the group’s first new music since their 2019 collaboration with Flume, ‘Let You Know’.

Last year, singer Hannah Reid said of the collaboration: “Working with [Flume] was an honour because he pushes the boundaries of electronic music like nobody else. He’s the kind of electronic artist who will be around forever. I love our song we did together.”

Meanwhile, NME noted ‘Baby It’s You’ “carries the trio’s familiar atmospherics and some of the more trance-driven elements akin to early single ‘Metal & Dust’, but also features a new, more colourful Balearic sound and vibe with the assistance of acclaimed electronic producer George FitzGerald”.

In other news, the trio recently performed a cover of The Weeknd’s hit track ‘Blinding Lights’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge series.