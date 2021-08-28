London Grammar drop breathtaking orchestral version of ‘Lord It’s A Feeling’

London Grammar have shared a transcendental new version of their track ‘Lord It’s A Feeling’’ recorded live from London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios with a full orchestra.

The track – initially released as the final single from London Grammar’s third album, ‘Californian Soil’ – translates effortlessly to the spatial, all-analogue setting of Abbey Road. Where the album version shines with digitised strings and glittering keyboards, the Abbey Road mix ups the ante with rich, swelling violins and warm cello, angelic harp chords and stacked vocal harmonies.

Have a listen to the orchestral version of ‘Lord It’s A Feeling’ below, then compare it to London Grammar’s original mix:

‘Californian Soil’ was released back in April through Metal & Dust / Ministry Of Sound. In addition to ‘Lord It’s A Feeling’ and the album’s title track, singles included ‘Baby It’s You’, ‘Lose Your Head’, ‘How Does It Feel’ and ‘America’.

The band also shared live versions of ‘Lord It’s A Feeling’ (recorded as part of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend) and ‘Baby It’s You’ (performed on Later… With Jools Holland), as well as a full performance of the album recorded at Alexandra Palace, complete with a string quartet and choir.

Several of the album’s tracks were remixed, too, including one redux of ‘Lose Your Head’ by CamelPhat and another by Glass Animals. In April, the band shared a series of “meditative mixes” for the meditation app Calm.

London Grammar’s second album to peak at Number One on UK charts, ‘Californian Soil’ became the fastest-selling album by a British act in 2021 upon release. The band are set to showcase it on tour this November.

In a four-star review of ‘Californian Soil’, NME said: “While previous album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ was a sombre affair, a new energy saturates ‘Californian Soil’. Fizzing with club sounds and filled with bright lyricism, London Grammar are more confident, and more fun, than they’ve ever been.”

In February, frontwoman Hannah Reid opened up about her experiences with misogyny in the music industry, telling NME: “If I’m strong-minded, I’m being really ‘difficult’ or I’m being a ‘bitch’, whereas for the boys they’ve just got ‘integrity’ over what they do.”