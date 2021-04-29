London Grammar share “meditative mixes” of ‘Californian Soil’ songs on Calm app

London Grammar have shared three “meditative mixes” of songs from their new album ‘Californian Soil’ via the Calm meditation app.

The trio, who released their third album earlier this month, have shared elongated, anxiety-soothing reworks of ‘All My Love’, ‘Californian Soil’ and ‘Lord It’s A Feeling’, ranging from 15 to 60 minutes in length.

The mixes are available exclusively via the Calm app from today (April 29).

“I was always a bad sleeper when I was young, London Grammar guitarist Dan Rothman said in a statement. “I was scared of the dark, and constantly had nightmares. My anxiety around sleep lasted until my mid 20s.

“When I learnt about meditation and mindfulness it really helped me understand sleep and how to deal with those difficult moments when it evades me.”

Keyboardist and drummer Dot Major added: “I’ve been a perennial sufferer of sleepless nights since I can remember. As a child I would listen to Chopin and later on Thomas Newman to help me sleep. There was always a song in ‘Road to Perdition’ by Thomas Newman that would wake me up abruptly and as it was before the days of playlisting I would suffer the same fate often.

“Here is something to help you sleep, I’ve made sure there’s nothing jarring in there. Just cyclical rhythms and harmony that hopefully appeals to your senses in the most soporific way.”

Last month, Calm launched a new Sleep Remix Series with the Universal label, which features specially created remixes of huge pop songs from Universal artists, designed to help listeners fall to sleep.

The remixes, which last 60 minutes each and are specially composed to assist sleeping, are based on tracks from Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Post Malone and more. They arrived on the app on March 19 to mark World Sleep Day.