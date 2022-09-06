London’s Fabric launches new record label, Fabric Originals

London nightclub Fabric has launched a brand new record label, Fabric Originals.

Announced today (September 6), the imprint will fit alongside the already-established Fabric mix series and Houndstooth label. It aims to release special projects from the acts that “form the present and future of boundary-pushing club music globally”.

To accompany the news, Fabric Originals has shared a new split 12″ record from hi-NRG pioneers Eris Drew and Octo Octa titled ‘Day After A Night With U / Stars & Water’.

Advertisement

The former track boasts a soul vocal sample and vintage-style synthesisers. It’s described as “a sensual reverberation of shared love breaking the shackles of anxiety” that sees Drew channelling “spiritual sensibilities”.

On ‘Stars & Water’, Octa takes cues from classic house with the cut building progressively in energy. “[The song] carries strength and sweetness; bouncing and drifting to move one’s body, but also their heart,” a description reads.

You can listen to ‘Day After A Night With U / Stars & Water’ below, and buy the vinyl edition (priced at £13) here. A limited edition version of the 12″ is also available to purchase for £18.

Alternatively, fans can get the double-release as a digital download and can stream it online here.

Advertisement

The initial Fabric Originals release schedule will include projects – including single, EP, album and compilation formats – by such artists as DJ Bone, Helena Hauff, I. JORDAN & Sherelle, LCY, Marcel Dettmann and more.

Last summer saw the Fabric nightclub ban photography and filming on its dancefloor ahead of its post-COVID reopening.

In a statement, the club’s co-founder Cameron Leslie explained: “Going forward we want to re-emphasise the policy so that we encourage people to stay in the moment, protect the dancefloor experience, and avoid social media stress or anxiety.

“It’s about respecting the event, the artists and fellow dancers.”