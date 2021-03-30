LoneLady has shared a funky new electro track. ‘(There Is) No Logic’ – you can listen to it below.
Released via Warp Records, the song was written, produced and performed by LoneLady – whose real name is Julie Campbell.
A statement about the song read: “Inspired by Memento Mori paintings, a medieval art style that served as a symbolic representation of the inevitability of death, ‘(There Is) No Logic’ re-interprets this for the 21st century.
“LoneLady’s tongue is firmly in her cheek, pairing blackly humorous tidings of doom with an irrepressible dancefloor energy.”
You can listen to it here:
Speaking about the track, LoneLady said: “It just really encapsulates so many cool electro sounds and even some r’n’b vocal stylings.
“It was fun sampling ‘do’ and ‘dah’ vocals and running them through the sequencer to get that choppy-collaged effect, definitely a Cabaret Voltaire influence there. The technology gods were happy that day and it all came together in a really fresh and immediate way.”
She added: “The melody came almost instantaneously and the lyrics almost wrote themselves. Some of these vocals are in fact the ‘scratch’ takes, or first takes.”
Alongside this, LoneLady announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for 2021 and 2022 with dates in Glasgow, London, Manchester, Cardiff, Newcastle, Dublin, Belfast and more.
Tickets for the dates, which are listed in full below, are on sale now.
LoneLady UK & Ireland tour dates 2021-2022
SEPTEMBER 2021
3 – Hope & Ruin, Brighton
14 – Exchange, Bristol
16 – Oslo, London
17 – YES (Pink Room), Manchester
20 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
21 – Stereo, Glasgow
22 – St. Doms, Newcastle
OCTOBER 2021
01 – The Grand Social, Dublin
02 – Ulster Sports Club, Belfast
JANUARY 2022
15 – Phase One, Liverpool
16 – Record Junkee, Sheffield
17 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
27 – Junction 2, Cambridge
28 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
29 – The Joiners, Southampton
30 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich
FEBRUARY
01 February – Bodega, Nottingham
02 February – The Mash House, Edinburgh