Lonely The Brave announce third album ‘The Hope List’ and share new song ‘Open Door’

Lonely The Brave have announced their third album ‘The Hope List’ and have shared a new track called ‘Open Door’.

The Cambridge five-piece will release the LP on January 22, 2021 via Easy Life Records, following up on 2016’s ‘Things Will Matter’.

Having already shared the songs ‘Bound’ and ‘Distant Light’ this year, the group have today (August 26) offered up another taster of the record – listen below.

Speaking of Lonely The Brave’s approach to making new music, guitarist Mark Trotter explained: “Given everything that’s happened to this band, it would have been remiss of us to try rushing into this or do something that wasn’t right. It takes time. We’ve been a band for over 10 years and stuck in our ways a lot.

“There has been a huge shift in dynamic now. It’s a completely different vibe from where we were before. There’s a renewed energy and a renewed focus. Everything feels very positive in the Lonely The Brave camp.”

See the album’s artwork and full tracklist below.

1. Bound

2. Distant Light

3. Bright Eyes

4. Chasing Knives

5. The Hope List

6. Keeper

7. (Untitled)

8. Something I Said

9. Open Door

10. Your Heavy Heart

11. The Harrow

It’s also been announced that the band will head out on the road in support of ‘The Hope List’ next spring, with shows set to take place in Brighton, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Glasgow, Nottingham and London.

You can pre-order/pre-save the album and find ticket details here.

Lonely The Brave’s full April 2021 schedule is as follows:

11 BRIGHTON – HOPE & RUIN

12 BIRMINGHAM – CASTLE & FALCON

13 BRISTOL – THE FLEECE

15 CAMBRIDGE – J2

16 MANCHESTER – ACADEMY 3

17 GLASGOW – KING TUT’S

19 LEEDS – THE KEY CLUB

20 NOTTINGHAM – THE BODEGA

21 LONDON – BOSTON MUSIC ROOM

Speaking to NME in April about the band’s forthcoming record, new vocalist Jack Bennett said: “At the moment it’s nine tracks, but the track is in keeping with everything going on. It’s 75-85 per cent done and I’m producing and mixing it, so I can make sure the sound is authentic.

“I need to make sure that the sound of Lonely The Brave, which I enjoyed as a band, still comes across.”