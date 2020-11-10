LONER looks back on pre-pandemic parties in ‘Pagbabago’ video

Filipino music producer LONER, real name Lean Ordinario, has released a music video for his song ‘Pagbabago.’

The track, which Ordinario wrote, produced, mixed and mastered, talks about accepting change. It’s complemented with a compilation of clips taken from Philippines gig and party spaces like Boogie MNL and the Escolta Block Party.

‘Pagbabago’ is one of four songs from Ordinario’s EP ‘Into Midnight’, which was released earlier this year. He has also released visualizers for other tracks ‘In the Summer’ and ‘Liwanag Sa Gabi’, which can be found on his YouTube channel.

In an interview with Scout Magazine, the producer said the coronavirus lockdown pushed him to be more creative, culminating in ‘Into Midnight’. “With the lack of things to do, being creative kept me sane. I treated it like a day job, making sure that I’m working on music from nine to five, and that’s how I came up with the EP.”

Ordinario also released a collaborative EP with Aries, the producer Ram Alonzo, titled ‘Manila Dance’ this year. In June, they premiered the music video for the song ‘Catwalk’.

LONER is Ordinario’s solo project, which he debuted with his 2018 full-length album ‘No Fidelity’. Ordinario is also the drummer and MIDI programmer for No Rome, and has toured the world with the Dirty Hit artist.