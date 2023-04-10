Longtime ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander dies aged 70

ABBA’s longterm guitarist Lasse Wellander has died at the age of 70.

Wellander played guitar on many of ABBA’s most well-known tracks, toured with the band for years and helped to create the Mamma Mia! soundtrack.

The musician passed away on Friday (April 7) after being recently diagnosed with cancer according to a statement from his family on Facebook.

“It is with indescribable sadness that we have to announce that our beloved Lasse has fallen asleep,” the statement read. “Lasse recently fell ill in what turned out to be disseminated cancer and early on Good Friday he passed away, surrounded by his loved ones.”

Calling him an “amazing” and “humble” musician, the statement also remembered Wellander as a “wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather.” They went on to describe him as “hub in our lives, and it’s unbelievable that we now have to live on without you.”

ABBA have also shared a tribute to Wellander on their social media pages.

“Lasse was a dear friend, a fun guy and a superb guitarist. The importance of his creative input in the recording studio as well as his rock solid guitar work on stage was immense.

“We mourn his tragic and premature death and remember the kind words, the sense of humour, the smiling face, the musical brilliance of the man who played such an integral role in the ABBA story.

“He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.”

You can see the full tribute here:

Sad news arrived; beloved guitarist Lasse Wellander has died last Friday after a short and heavy illness. He was such a lovely person and a great musician. pic.twitter.com/dzK1h8XEqk — Official International ABBA FAN CLUB (@officialabbafan) April 10, 2023

I’m truly saddened to hear that long-term #ABBA guitarist Lasse Wellander has died, aged 70, from cancer. He played on some of the groups biggest chart hits and was also involved in the group’s final studio album ‘Voyage’. Sad times. pic.twitter.com/kJl7OHKuyz — The Vinyl Constituency (@Stormmine) April 10, 2023

RIP Lasse Wellander, who started playing guitar with ABBA in the mid-1970s then continued all the way until the "Voyage" album. It was an honor to speak with him for my ABBA story in 2021. https://t.co/tKPZodJfns — Elisabeth Vincentelli (@EVincentelli) April 10, 2023

This is a breaking news story – more to follow