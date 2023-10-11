Loona and ARTMS member HeeJin teases new solo album ‘K’

Loona and ARTMS member HeeJin will release a new solo album, ‘K’, later this month and has been teasing the upcoming release online.

The star released her first solo single, ‘HeeJin’, in 2016 ahead of debuting as a member of Loona. Earlier this year, after leaving BlockBerry Creative, she re-debuted under Modhaus with some of her Loona bandmates as ARTMS.

Now, HeeJin is preparing to release her new solo album ‘K’, which will arrive on October 31. The artist has begun teasing the record online, sharing an image of her against a hazy, dark background.

A tracklist and more information about the album is yet to be released, but more teasers are expected to be shared in the coming weeks.

HeeJin is joined in ARTMS by Kim Lip, Jinsoul, Choerry and Haseul, who all signed with Modhaus after being granted terminations of their contracts with BlockBerry Creative. ARTMS have yet to release material as a full group, although sub-unit Odd Eye Circle (comprised of Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry) shared an EP titled ‘Version Up’ in July.

Member Haseul is also set to hold her first-ever solo concerts later this month. Over four nights in Seoul, the singer will hold the ‘Music Studio 81.8Hz’ concerts, where she will be joined by one of her bandmates each night. According to a press release from Modhaus, per Sports Kyunghyang, Haseul will also be performing an unreleased solo song for the first time, alongside other special performances.

Meanwhile, five other LOONA members – Hyunjin, Vivi, Yeojin, Gowon and Hyeju (previously known as Olivia Hye) – debuted as new group Loossemble under their new agency CTDENM in September. Member Chuu is also preparing to debut as a soloist, while Yves has yet to sign with a new agency.