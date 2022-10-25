Watch LOONA’s Chuu and Jeremy Zucker duet on a special rendition of ‘comethru’

LOONA vocalist Chuu has collaborated with American singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker for a performance of the latter’s 2018 single ‘comethru’.

On the October 22 episode of South Korean music show Music Universe K-909, Chuu and Zucker appeared as guests for a special live performance of ‘comethru’. The song is the lead single of Zucker’s 2018 EP ‘Summer’ and was later remixed as a duet with singer Bea Miller in 2019.

In the new clip, Chuu and Zucker perform the duet version of the track in a set resembling a quaint cottage. “Now I’m shaking, drinking all this coffee / These last few weeks have been exhausting / I’m lost in my imagination / And there’s one thing that I need from you / Can you come through, through?” they sing together on the chorus.

Music Universe K-909 was launched last month by Korean television network JTBC to highlight never-before-seen performances and collaborations by K-pop artists. Recent episodes of the series featured collaborations between several K-pop groups and American acts, such as (G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Lauv and LE SSERAFIM and singer-songwriter Salem Ilese, among others.

LOONA recently held their ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ concert in Seoul earlier this month, which took place over two nights at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium. However, Chuu was absent from both shows. The vocalist had sat out of the North American and European legs of the tour as well due to “scheduled activities”.