LOONA’s Chuu is reportedly parting ways with Blockberry Creative

LOONA’s Chuu is reportedly preparing to leave her long-time agency Blockberry Creative.

According to a report by South Korean media outlet E-Daily, Chuu is reportedly set to part ways with her current management agency and is reportedly in talks to sign an exclusive contract with BY4M Studio.

Notably, BY4M Studio is largely known as a social media and digital marketing agency. If the report is true, the signing of Chuu to the company will be an expansion into the K-pop idol and entertainment sector.

E-Daily‘s report also notes that it is unknown whether Chuu will continue as part of K-pop girl group LOONA. As of writing, however, neither Chuu nor Blockberry Creative have responded to the news.

Prior to news of her reported departure from Blockberry Creative, South Korean media outlet Wikitree had alleged in an exclusive report in March 2022 that Chuu filed a lawsuit against her management company to suspend her contract.

Earlier this month, Blockberry Creative announced that Chuu will not be joining LOONA on the group’s forthcoming ‘LOONATHEWORLD’ world tour. In a statement posted to the group’s official fan café site, the agency cited that the singer had “scheduled activities” that rendered her unable to join the group.

Despite these, Chuu was still featured in LOONA’s long-awaited comeback with the new mini-album ‘Flip That’. The release was accompanied by an ethereal visual for the title track of the same name.

The ‘Flip That’ mini-album features a total of six songs, including the intro track ‘The Journey’, which was previously featured in the group’s comeback trailer. In addition, the project also features ‘POSE’, a song released for the finale of the reality competition series Queendom 2 last month.