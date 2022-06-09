LOONA’s Haseul shares riveting covers of IU’s ‘Drama’ and ‘You & I’

LOONA singer Haseul recently performs covers of hits from IU, BTOB and I.O.I during a recent livestream.

Yesterday (June 8), the K-pop idol hosted a V Live livestream session, during which she performed covers of several songs from IU, the now-disbanded girl group I.O.I and veteran boyband BTOB for fans, from what appears to be a recording studio.

Haseul kicked things off with her take on I.O.I’s 2017 single ‘Downpour’, which she sung over the original track. She then took on BTOB’s hit 2017 single ‘Missing You’, before going on to cover IU’s ‘Drama’, a cut from her 2021 special album ‘Pieces’, as well as ‘You & I’ from IU’s second studio album ‘Last Fantasy’ which released in 2011.

LOONA are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming summer special mini-album ‘Flip That’, which they first teased with a trailer titled ‘The Journey’. The upcoming release will be LOONA’s first release of the year, as well as the long-awaited follow-up to their 2021 mini-album ‘[&]’.

The record also comes shortly after the 12-piece concluded their run as contestants on the second season of Mnet’s idol survival reality series Queendom, where they competed against K-pop acts such as Hyolyn, VIVIZ, WJSN, Brave Girls and Kep1er.

LOONA also recently announced the venues and dates for the North American leg of their forthcoming world tour, ‘LOONATHEWORLD’. The tour will begin in early August with a stop in Los Angeles, and is set to conclude later that same month with their final performance in New York City.

However, bandmate Chuu will to not be joining the rest of the group on the tour, with Blockberry Creative explaining that this was due to “scheduled activities that have been fixed in advance throughout the rest of the year”.