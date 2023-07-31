LOONA’s Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Gowon and Hyeju to re-debut as Loossemble

CTDENM has shared that LOONA members Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Gowon and Hyeju will soon be debuting as a new group called Loossemble.

On July 29, LOONA’s Hyunjin, Vivi, Yeojin, Gowon and Hyeju (formerly known as Olivia Hye) held ‘Orbit Sports Day’, their first fan event under new agency CTDENM at the Jamsil Student Gymnasium.

According to a press release following the event, per Joy24News, LOONA’s Chuu and Yves also made a surprise appearance. The agency shared in the same press release that the five members under CTDENM would be debuting as a new group called Loossemble, a portmanteau of “LOONA” and “assemble”.

While CTDENM’s website appears to be down at the time of publishing, fans of the group have shared screenshots of the site’s recent update re-introducing the quintet as a new act.

“In the year of great chaos, Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Gowon, Hyeju and crew sheltered in the ‘Lussemble’ spacecraft. Here they are, preparing for a long voyage searching for their friends,” reads the website’s main page.

🐱 "our group name is LUSSEMBLE. Lussemble means LOONA + assemble, that means loona is gathering together, i hope everyones like it” pic.twitter.com/0fabFSawEn — cherrym ヴイニー 🪴 (@_vvinnyvv) July 29, 2023

The update sparked some confusion regarding the spelling of the group’s name in English. However, members Hyunjin and Vivi have since clarified on fan messaging app Fromm that the new group would be called Loossemble.

yall its LOOSSEMBLE! not lussemble… pic.twitter.com/gUNSHvyWMU — cement bread (@kimhyjs) July 29, 2023

News of Loossemble’s upcoming debut comes shortly after LOONA subunit Odd Eye Circle — comprising members Kim Lip, Jinsoul and Choerry — made their first comeback under new agency Modhaus.

The trio, along with bandmates Heejin and Haseul will be releasing music under the ARTMS Project, through which Modhaus CEO Jaden Jeong has said “will continue the identity of LOONA”.

In an interview with NME, Jinsoul shared: “There’s definitely a possibility for us to keep releasing music as Odd Eye Circle. But we also have Haseul and Heejin being part of our ARTMS project, and the other new units and combinations that can be created from that remains to be seen.”