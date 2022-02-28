LOONA’s Olivia Hye is radiant in teaser for ‘I’ll Be Your Spring’ cover

LOONA member Olivia Hye is set to release her cover of Airman’s ‘I’ll Be Your Spring’, along with a chirpy new music video.

In the new visual, Olivia Hye sits in a bright, pastel-coloured classroom as she sings along to the upcoming track. “I’ll be your spring,” she croons sweetly, nodding to the beat of the cheerful instrumental.

Originally released by South Korean musician Airman in 2017, ’I’ll Be Your Spring’ was part of the singer and producer’s collaborative EP with singer-songwriter Godak. The cmusic video for Olivia Hye’s cover of the song is due out on March 1 at 6pm KST.

Advertisement

Notably, the LOONA singer covered the song ‘In Winter’ by Korean R&B singer Chan in January, which was also produced by Airman. It was released as part of the 12-member girl group’s ongoing DALPLY video series on YouTube.

Earlier this month, LOONA vocalist Kim Lip also released a cover of South Korean ballad singer and television host Sung Si-kyung’s ‘Every Moment Of You’, from the soundtrack of the 2014 hit K-drama My Love From The Star.

LOONA recently wrapped up their two-day ‘LOOΠΔ Concert 2022 [LOOΠΔVERSE: FROM]’ concert the on February 11 and 12, marking act’s first live shows since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, vocalist Chuu was absent from both shows due to health reasons.

Last week, Mnet confirmed that LOONA would be joining its second season of its reality TV competition, Queendom. Other participants include Brave Girls, VIVIZ, WJSN, Kep1er and former SISTAR member Hyolyn.