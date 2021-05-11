LOONA named ambassadors for Korean culture abroad

K-pop girl group LOONA have been named as the new ambassadors of Korean culture abroad.

South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the ambassadorship yesterday (May 10), in celebration of the ministry’s affiliate Korean Culture And Information Service’s (KOCIS) 50th anniversary. The 12-piece act is expected to promote Hallyu and Korean culture overseas with this new appointment.

“We believe that LOONA will greatly contribute to the overseas promotion of Korea’s cultural content. We hope people around the globe cope with COVID-19 exhaustion by enjoying Korea’s pop culture, such as Hallyu,” Culture Minister Hwang Hee said in a statement, per Korea Times.

Advertisement

They will begin the engagement with the KOCIS-led initiative called “Talk Talk Korea” and will participate in the project’s promotional videos. The materials will be released on KOCIS’ YouTube page on May 20 and 25. LOONA will also perform at a launch ceremony of the 2021 Foreign Experts on the Promotion of Korea on May 20.

Previously, K-pop groups Stray Kids and ATEEZ held the said role in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Apart from this feat, LOONA is also reportedly working on a new record to be launched soon.