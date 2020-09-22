Trance rock band Loop have confirmed that they’re reuniting this year to record their first new album since 1990.

The band have signed to Cooking Vinyl on a worldwide deal, and are currently in the pre-production phase on the follow-up to their 1990 album ‘A Gilded Eternity’. The band split up the following year.

Discussing the new signing in a statement, Cooking Vinyl boss Rob Collins said: “Loop was always an amazing band and live they had very few peers. Unfortunately, major success eluded them.

“I’ve always kept a flame going for them in my heart, so to be working on the a new album after 30 years will give me the chance to try and take their brand of sonic guitar-noise to a bigger audience.”

Loop’s Robert Hampson added: “I think we can all agree that it’s been a painfully weird year. The music industry has been literally turned on its head in all shapes and forms. For bands especially, with the lack of shows and most likely, the shortage of studio time until recently, it feels odd to be making this announcement.

“But it’s been a pretty weird few years for Loop in general, so to feel there is a little bit of light and faith in us from Rob and the crew at CV is nothing short of pretty damn marvellous. Rob and I go way back from the days of yore when he was part of our old management team, so it’s great to have a bit of history there.”

Loop were formed by Hampson in Croydon in 1986. The band released three albums, 1987 debut ‘Heaven’s End’, the 1989 follow-up ‘Fade Out’ and final album ‘A Gilded Eternity’ the following year.

They also reunited in 2015 for an EP called ‘Array 1’.