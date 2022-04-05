Lorde debuts ‘Solar Power’ songs live as she kicks off 2022 world tour

Lorde has showcased several songs from her new album ‘Solar Power’ as she kicked off her 2022 world tour in Nashville.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter premiered a number of tracks from her third studio LP at the Grand Ole Opry House including opener ‘The Path’, ‘Mood Ring’, ‘Hold No Grudge’ and ‘Oceanic Feeling’. You can view footage and pictures below.

Lorde also performed the album’s title track as well as ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’, ‘Fallen Fruit’, ‘California’, ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’ and a piano driven version of ‘Dominoes’.

The gig kickstarted her world tour in North America which will wrap up at the Santa Barbara Bowl on May 7. You can purchase tickets for her remaining dates here.

MOOD RING – LORDE in nashville!! pic.twitter.com/Y4uNdpWWER — maybe: david (@davidxaIan) April 4, 2022

Lorde playing "Oceanic Feeling" in Nashville. That's my favorite ending track to all of her albums since the first listen. #solarpowerworldtour pic.twitter.com/i9fsEZ0n0q — Solar Power Tour ☀️ | LBR (@MidiaLordeBR) April 4, 2022

She will also play shows in the UK, Europe and beyond – head here for the full list of dates and purchase your tickets here.

Lorde played:

‘Leader Of A New Regime’

‘Homemade Dynamite’

‘Buzzcut Season’

‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’

‘Fallen Fruit’

‘The Path’

‘California’

‘Ribs’

‘Hard Feelings’

‘Dominoes’

‘Loveless’

‘Liability’

‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’

‘Mood Ring’

‘Sober’

‘Supercut’

‘Perfect Places’

‘Solar Power’

‘Green Light’

‘Oceanic Feeling’

‘Royals’

‘Hold No Grudge’

NME gave ‘Solar Power’ five stars upon its release in August 2021, writing that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Melodrama’ “continues her winning streak, as she blazes a trail through the pop landscape with a beautiful paean to nature”.

Elsewhere, Lorde won Best Song In The World at the recent BandLab NME Awards 2022 for ‘Solar Power’.

You can view Lorde’s full list of tour dates below:

APRIL 2022

3 – Opry House, Nashville, US

5 – Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, US

7 – Salle Willfrid Pelletier, Montreal, CANADA

8 – Meridian Hall, Toronto, CANADA

12 – Boch Center – Wang Theatre, Boston, US

15 – Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, US

16 – The Anthem, Washington DC, US

18 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, US

20 – The Met, Philadelphia, US

22 – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, US

25 – The Armory, Minneapolis, US

27 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, US

30 – WaMu Theatre, Seattle, US

MAY 2022

1 – Theater Of The Clouds, Portland, US

3 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, US

5 – Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, US

7 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, US

25 – O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

26 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK

28 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

30 -O2 Academy, Birmingham

JUNE 2022

1 – Roundhouse, London, UK

2 – Roundhouse, London, UK

3 – Roundhouse, London, UK

7 – Casino De Paris, Paris, FR

8 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL

10 – Primavera Sound, Barcelona, ES

13 – Halle 622, Zurich, CH

14 – Zenith, Munich, DE

16 – Cavea – Auditorium Parco Della Musica, Rome, IT

17 – Castello Di Villafranca, Villafranca Di Verona, IT

18 – Saint Mihovil Fortress, Sibenik, HR

21 – Open Air Am Tanzbrunnen, Cologne, DE

23 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, DE

28 – Alexandra Palace, London, UK