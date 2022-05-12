Lorde has launched her own Sonos Radio station

Lorde has launched her own curated station on Sonos Radio, called SOLARSYSTYM.

The station sees the singer looking back throughout her life and career, from her youth to now, charting the pivotal moments and artists that impacted her along the way. Artists featured include J Dilla, Cocteau Twins, Radiohead and more.

“SOLARSYSTYM is like stepping into my brain, giving listeners a front row seat to the songs that have meant a ton to me and my life,” Lorde said in a statement announcing the station.

“It is a collection of forms, gravitationally bound, a handful of planets, dozens, more dwarf planets, and countless little rocks. All reflecting light from a sun. These are the forms that have altered my course for better.

“Everything from the tunes my parents pulled from their super sick CD tower to the songs I ripped off YouTube as a pimply teen to the records I include in full because they were that shapeshifting for me as a thinker and feeler.”

Lorde is currently on a world tour in support of her 2021 album ‘Solar Power’, having recently wrapped up a North American leg. She’ll head to to the UK and Ireland later this month – tickets can be found here.

Following that run, she’ll perform a string of European headline dates, as well as festival appearances at Primavera Sound and Glastonbury, before wrapping up the tour in New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

‘Solar Power’, Lorde’s third studio album, arrived back in August of last year after being previewed with its title track – which recently won Best Song in the World at this year’s BandLab NME Awards 2022 – along with ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ and ‘Mood Ring’.