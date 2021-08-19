Lorde has “zero anxiety” about eco-friendly ‘Solar Power’ music boxes being discounted from Billboard charts

Lorde has said that she’s unfazed by her ‘Solar Power‘ music boxes not being eligible to count towards Billboard chart positions.

The singer-songwriter, who shares her new album tomorrow (August 20), is releasing the record as a music box that contains various collectibles and a digital download of the album with two bonus tracks. The move means they won’t count towards the Billboard charts in the US.

Lorde has told The Wall Street Journal that she has “zero anxiety about it”, adding: “But I’m sure there is someone with a spreadsheet somewhere, who can point to the ways in which I’m making less money.

“I have more money than I could ever spend in my life,” she continued. “I own a home. I own some lovely rugs and great furniture and can buy whatever I want at the grocery store. Like, we’re good on money.”

‘Solar Power’ will also be released on vinyl and streaming services in addition to the music box format.

Earlier this week the New Zealander shared her “extremely satirical” single ‘Mood Ring’, the third cut from ‘Solar Power’.

She said in a statement: “This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me. Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into ’60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again.

“That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness.

“Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope.

“These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today.”