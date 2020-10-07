News Music News

Lorde hints at releasing new music next year in New Zealand election post

Could 2021 be the year of our Lorde?

By Tom Skinner
Lorde
Lorde performs live. CREDIT: Getty

Lorde has hinted that she could be set to release new music next year while encouraging her fans in New Zealand to vote in the upcoming election.

The Kiwi pop star’s latest record, ‘Melodrama’, came out in 2017 to huge critical acclaim. In a five-star review, NME hailed it as “a rudely excellent album full of brilliant songs”.

As Pop Crave point out, Lorde – aka Ella Yelich-O’Connor – has tonight (October 7) broken her Instagram silence in a bid to highlight the importance of taking to the polls in New Zealand on October 17.

Advertisement

Towards the end of her stories, Lorde posted the message: “Do it for our beautiful country and for me. And next year I’ll give you something in return.”

As a result, fans online soon began speculating that Lorde’s highly-anticipated third album could be coming at some point in 2021.

“Lorde really dropping new music next year if we vote,” one fan tweeted. “Bitch I’m already at the ballots.” Another said: “We need new Lorde music NOW.”

You can see those posts and more reactions below.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in her thread of posts, Lorde urged her followers to research the End Of Life Choice Bill and the Cannabis Legalisation And Control Bill referendums.

“We know we live in a special place. And adding all of our voices to the conversation, speaking up for communities or organisations that mean something to us – that’s what helps keep it that way,” she wrote.

Back in May, Lorde offered an update on the progress of her new material. “The work is so fucking good, my friend,” she said. “I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.”

The singer also revealed that she’d been working with ‘Melodrama’ producer Jack Antonoff between Los Angeles and Auckland prior to the coronavirus crisis: “Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer.”

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement