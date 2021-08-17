Listen to Lorde’s “extremely satirical” new single ‘Mood Ring’

Lorde has released a new track called ‘Mood Ring’ – you can listen to it below.

Arriving today (August 17), the uplifting single will appear on the NZ singer’s third album ‘Solar Power’, which is set for release this Friday (August 20).

“I can’t feel a thing/ I keep looking at my mood ring/ Tell me how I’m feeling/ Floating away, floating away“, Lorde sings in the chorus after referencing the long lost “early 2000s” in the first verse.

“This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me,” Lorde said in a statement. “Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into 60s, Flower Child culture. I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again.

“That really resonated to me when writing this album. One thing that occurred to me as a major parallel between that time and our time is our wellness culture and our culture of spirituality, pseudo-spirituality, wellness, pseudo-wellness. Things like eating a macro-biotic vegan diet or burning sage, keeping crystals, reading tarot cards or your horoscope.

These were all things that they were dabbling in back then, and that me and my girlfriends are dabbling in today.”

She added: “I was like, ‘I think there’s a pop song in here’. So this is kind of my extremely satirical look at all of those vibes.”

The song follows on from ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’ and the ‘Solar Power’ title track, both of which were recently performed on a New York City rooftop.

Speaking previously about her new album, which is co-produced by Jack Antonoff, Lorde explained: “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors.

“In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

The singer-songwriter recently hit out at the “sexist” idea that she’s part of Antonoff‘s “stable” of female artists he produces music for (He helmed Lorde’s previous album ‘Melodrama’, and has recently worked with Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Clairo and more).

Lorde will take ‘Solar Power’ out on the road next year, with UK live dates scheduled for May and June. She’ll also perform at next summer’s Primavera Sound in Barcelona alongside The Strokes, Tame Impala and many more.