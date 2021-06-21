Lorde reveals release date and tracklist for new album ‘Solar Power’

Lorde has revealed the release date and tracklist for her much anticipated third studio album, ‘Solar Power’.

After months of teasing her return, the New Zealand singer-songwriter shared her new single ‘Solar Polar’ earlier this month, which is her first new material since 2017’s ‘Melodrama‘.

In a five-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly called the new song, which features backup vocals from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo, “a sun-kissed ode to starting anew and doing it in one of the best places for it – soaking up the rays on a glorious beach.”

Following its release, Lorde teased the release of her upcoming third album, which shares the same name as the lead single, by sharing a video titled “Every perfect summer’s gotta take its flight”.

The clip features wide aerial shots of a crop circle and a beach formation that both spell out the letters “SP” – the initials of ‘Solar Power’, which is also the title of her next album.

Tonight (June 21), Lorde announced that ‘Solar Power’ will arrive August 20, and shared the album’s tracklist. You can see it below.

01. ‘The Path’

02. ‘Solar Power’

03. ‘California’

04. ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’

05. ‘Fallen Fruit’

06. ‘Secrets From A Girl (Who’s Seen It All)’

07. ‘The Man With The Axe’

08. ‘Dominoes’

09. ‘Big Star’

10. ‘Leader Of A New Regime’

11. ‘Mood Ring’

12. ‘Oceanic Feeling’

You can pre-order, pre-save, and pre-add the album here.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said of the album. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

To honour the natural world the artist is presenting the album in a first-of-its kind, discless format. An eco-conscious Music Box will be available for purchase as an alternative to a CD. This innovative offering will contain extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photos, and a download card. The card will give purchasers a high-quality download of the music, two exclusive bonus tracks, and access to some special surprises along the way.

When talking about the concept Lorde said: “I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD.

“I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Lorde discussed the similarities between ‘Solar Power’ and Primal Scream’s ‘Loaded’.

“I had never heard Primal Scream in my life. I’d been told to check them out,” she said. “I wrote the song on the piano and then we realised it sounds a lot like ‘Loaded’. It’s just one of those crazy things that they just were the spiritual forebears of the song.”

Primal Scream have since said that they “love” Lorde’s single.