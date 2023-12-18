Lorde seemingly teases new music with ambiguous Instagram post

Lorde appeared to tease a new era of music with a cryptic Instagram post this weekend, but has already told fans that they might be waiting a while.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter posted a photo of herself wearing headphones to Instagram late Sunday (December 17) with the caption: “Listening to myself.”

Fans quickly began to speculate if new music was on the horizon for the ‘Solar Power’ singer.

Advertisement

However, the artist elaborated in comment on a fan page that had predicted Lorde’s fourth album could be on the way, which also noted that she’d archived the ‘Solar Power‘ cover art on her feed and changed her profile picture.

“We’re not CLOSE close you guys .. i’m just getting so hype n needed to let u know,” Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor, wrote. “start ur excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer .. we building stamina for this chapter.”

Lorde responds to fan account thinking her recent post is about new music: “We're not CLOSE close you guys .. i'm just getting so hype n needed to let u know .. start ur excitement on a low flame and bring it up to a gentle simmer .. we building stamina for this chapter” pic.twitter.com/3fe9sYUXRV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 18, 2023

The new post comes after Lorde once again teased new material back in the summer after making her return to the stage.

Sharing a rare post on Instagram in August, the singer wrote: “These times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you.

“No this is not the start of anything out there, just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”

Advertisement

More recently, in September Lorde reflected on her debut album ‘Pure Heroine’, which was released 10 years ago.

In a newsletter mailout, the singer-songwriter described ‘Pure Heroine’ as a “sweet album”, and that she has “deep respect for the vision of the little one making it”.

Before that, Lorde opened up about how she was currently “living with heartbreak” in an emotional letter to her fans.