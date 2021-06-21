Lorde shares new ‘Solstice’ teaser on her website

Lorde is continuing to tease her forthcoming album ‘Solar Power’ with a mysterious new video posted to her website.

Yesterday (June 20), Lorde – real name Ella Yelich–O’Connor – shared a brief video showing her sitting cross-legged on the sand behind a large group of plants.

Two people are removing something from a stack of boxes in the distance, with Lorde sitting in front of a tent, a campfire and large bowls of fruit.

She captioned the video with ‘SOLSTICE’, appearing to reference the Summer Solstice, which is today (June 21).

Watch the clip, soundtracked by ocean waves and cicadas, here.

This update to her website comes shortly after she posted another teaser clip, which featured wide aerial shots of a crop circle and a beach formation that both spell out the letters “SP” – corresponding with the title of her forthcoming album.

As of right now, we don’t know when the album will arrive, though Lorde has said fans can expect it “soon”.

Lorde made her return earlier this month with the release of her first single in four years, also titled ‘Solar Power’. NME‘s Rhian Daly described the song as “a sun-kissed ode to starting anew and doing it in one of the best places for it – soaking up the rays on a glorious beach.”

Following the release of the song, which features backing vocals from Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers, Lorde noted the similarities between it and Primal Scream’s ‘Loaded’.

“I had never heard Primal Scream in my life. I’d been told to check them out,” Lorde told Zane Lower in a recent interview.

“I wrote the song on the piano and then we realised it sounds a lot like ‘Loaded’. It’s just one of those crazy things that they just were the spiritual forebears of the song.”

Lorde said she reached out to the band prior to the song’s release and Primal Scream have since said that they “love” Lorde’s single.