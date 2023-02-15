Lorde shares update on writing process for next album: “I don’t want to wait”

Lorde has provided an update on her upcoming fourth studio album, saying she “feel[s] excited about what’s coming”.

The artist spoke of the project – a follow up to 2021’s ‘Solar Power’ – during an interview with Ensemble published on Sunday (February 12). Lorde revealed she has completed “a big chunk of work before I actually start writing music”, including research and “writ[ing] a lot down”. She continued: “​​It has taken me quite a while [to start working on the album]. I mean, I do just take a long time.”

“It’s been super exciting and I feel excited about what’s coming,” she added. Lorde revealed that the as-yet-untitled album will arrive sooner than it took for her to release ‘Solar Power’ – which came four years after ‘Melodrama’ – saying, “It’s always my intention to move as quickly as I fucking can. I don’t want to wait, so take from that what you will.”

Lorde previously teased the contents of a ‘Solar Power’ follow-up last June, telling audiences at a London show that she was “getting nearer” to writing and releasing nothing but “bangers”. Months later, she told fans that she “kept working pretty much since tour ended, spending long days in a dark room”.

Lorde went on to discuss the reaction to ‘Solar Power’ and its role in making her “feel more clear and calm”. She explained: “Obviously, some people liked it, some people didn’t like it. I think the third album… you do sort of cross over in a way. You’re not new any more, and also you want maybe different things…I had real things I wanted that I just had to do with [‘Solar Power’], and I feel more clear and calm for having done that.”

Elsewhere, the singer-songwriter touched on what she called “a rewarding year of touring” in support of ‘Solar Power’, saying it has been “so amazing to just be out doing it again”. She said that while a months-long bout of “debilitating” stage fright had resulted in “a panic attack on stage a couple of times”, she was ultimately able to overcome the anxiety through “a tonne of therapy”.

Lorde completed the European, North American and UK leg of her ‘Solar Power’ world tour last June, with upcoming dates slated for Australia and New Zealand in late-February and throughout March.

In a five-star review of ‘Solar Power’, NME wrote: “The New Zealand star’s third album continues her winning streak, as she blazes a trail through the pop landscape with a beautiful paean to nature.”