Watch Lorde’s poolside acceptance for Best Song In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ has won Best Song In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The title track of the New Zealand pop star’s latest album, ‘Solar Power’ beat out nine other nominated songs by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, BTS and more.

The award for Best Song In The World was presented by Natalie Imbruglia and Bastille’s Dan Smith.

Lorde accepted the honour in appropriately summery ‘Solar Power’ fashion – via a video filmed from a pool. Watch her full speech above.

“Hi, NME! I’ve heard I’ve just been awarded the best song in the world and I’m really grateful for that,” she said.

Lorde also gave props to her fellow nominees, particularly Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg: “Big fan of all the songs in this category, especially ‘Chaise Longue’ by Wet Leg. So if I were there I’d be buying you a drink, ladies, thank you.”

Lorde concluded by thanking Primal Scream, whose ‘Screamadelica’ single ‘Loaded’ was an inspiration for ‘Solar Power’. “I wanna say thank you to Primal Scream for writing such an awesome piece of music that subliminally inspired me, and thank you to all of you for listening in,” she said.

Before resuming her swim, Lorde alluded to her 2022 world tour dates: “Can’t wait to see you this year. Bye!”

Upon its release last June, NME hailed the single ‘Solar Power’ as a “quietly but supremely confident” song. The Lorde album ‘Solar Power’ also received a five-star rating from NME, with reviewer Rhian Daly praising the record as “an album that grows in quiet stature with every listen, new nuggets of wisdom making their way to the surface”.

Lorde is one of several winners at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, taking place March 2 at the O2 Academy Brixton. Those who’ve received gongs so far include CHVRCHES and Robert Smith (Best Song By A UK Artist for ‘How Not To Drown’) and Feel Good (Best TV Series).

Hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr, the BandLab NME Awards 2022 will see performances by BERWYN, Rina Sawayama, Bring Me The Horizon and more.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.