Lorde teases next album during Primavera Sound Los Angeles gig: “You’ll know sometime soon”

Lorde teased her next album during her Los Angeles gig last night.

The singer is currently wrapping up the second North American leg of her 2022 world tour behind third album ‘Solar Power’, stopping for sets this weekend at Primavera Sound Los Angeles and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful.

During a break in the LA gig, the singer was running through the themes of each of her studio albums (2013 debut ‘Pure Heroine’, 2017 follow-up ‘Melodrama’ and 2021’s ‘Solar Power’).

“Who knows what will come next…” she told the crowd, before adding: “Well, I know. And you’ll know sometime soon.”

See the speech below.

🚨🚨🚨 Lorde teasing new music (album ??) during her set at Primavera Sound LA. For context, she was talking about the themes of her previous records. “I know [what comes next]. And you’ll know sometime soon” 🎥: @gorlgenius pic.twitter.com/ySmQEsaRtC — Lorde Updates ☀️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) September 17, 2022

Lorde recently shared an update on upcoming new music, saying that she had been “spending long days in a dark room” working on it.

The comments came after the New Zealand artist said back in June that she was “getting nearer” to writing nothing but “bangers” again. Her third and most recent album, last year’s ‘Solar Power’, saw Lorde move away from the euphoric sounds of ‘Melodrama’ (2017) in favour of a more introspective and delicate musical style.

“It’s so interesting to me how writing a big, bright pop song has been the thing that’s defined my life,” she explained. “This thing I started trying to do when I was 14-years-old because I would turn on the radio and love that feeling, what it did to me. It became like an addiction, I just wanted to keep trying to construct the perfect thing that would hit you in the heart emotionally, over three-and-a-half minutes.”

NME gave Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ five stars in a review upon its release last year, calling it “a dazzling hat-trick from a master of her craft.”

“This is an album that grows in quiet stature with every listen, new nuggets of wisdom making their way to the surface, peeking through its beautiful instrumentation that weaves a stunning, leafy tapestry,” the review said.