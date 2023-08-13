Watch Lorde perform two new songs at Boardmasters Festival

Lorde has premiered two new songs for the first time ever while performing at Boardmasters Festival 2023.

While performing at the event in Cornwall on Friday (August 11), the New Zealand singer-songwriter gave fans in attendance a taste of what might come from the follow-up to her 2021 album ‘Solar Power’.

The songs – which were sandwiched between hits like ‘Homemade Dynamite’, ‘Buzzcut Season’ and ‘The Louvre’ – were originally billed as ‘Untitled #1’ and ‘Untitled #2’ on the festival’s printed setlist, which fans snapped a photo of.

Fans have since shared footage of the two unreleased songs onto YouTube and social media. Watch the debut performances below.

The first track, supposedly titled ‘Silver Moon’, was performed in between ‘Homemade Dynamite’ and ‘Buzzcut Season’. The second unreleased track ‘Invisible Ink’ was performed afterwards, before ‘The Louvre’.

It is currently unclear if those are the official titles for the songs, or they’re working titles at the moment. It is also unclear if the songs will appear on Lorde’s next album.

She recently returned to the stage earlier this month after wrapping up her ‘Solar Power’ tour in April. With her latest live shows, Lorde has explained that she is now presenting “the ‘Night Vision’ edition of the ‘Solar Power’ tour”, which will see her perform her newer tracks with updated, pop-orientated arrangements.

In March, Lorde hinted that she could be working on new material but said she was “not telling, not for a while”. The previous month saw her tell fans that she felt “excited about what’s coming”, and said her next album would be arriving sooner rather than later.

“It’s always my intention to move as quickly as I fucking can,” Lorde explained at the time. “I don’t want to wait, so take from that what you will.”

Last summer, she told the crowd at her concert in London that she was “getting nearer” to writing nothing but “bangers” again having moved away from the pop sounds of 2017’s ‘Melodrama’ on 2021’s ‘Solar Power’.

Lorde then revealed months later that she’d “kept working pretty much since [her] tour ended, spending long days in a dark room”.

2021’s ‘Solar Power’ scored a five-star review from NME, with Rhian Daly writing: “This is an album that grows in quiet stature with every listen, new nuggets of wisdom making their way to the surface, peeking through its beautiful instrumentation that weaves a stunning, leafy tapestry. Few artists strike gold on every record they create but, for the third time in a row, Lorde has done it again, crafting yet another world-beater.”