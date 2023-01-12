Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich drops new single ‘Hometown’, announces EP

Lorde‘s sister Indy Yelich has shared a new single called ‘Hometown’ and announced debut EP ‘Threads’ – watch the video for the new song below.

The singer emerged last September with debut single ‘Threads’, and will release a debut EP of the same name on February 17 via TMWRK.

The release of ‘Hometown’ follows the EP title track and recent follow-up ‘Killer’. Of the new track, she said: “‘Hometown’ is about the memories from my teen years in suburbia that I’ll never forget. I wrote this song with Casey Smith, at Ryan Tedder’s house, sitting on the floor playing notes on the piano while the light streamed in.

“This song took me four years to finish, because I felt like the song was so important and I wanted to get it right. I finished it with Miro Mackie and Daniel Chae and they really brought it back to life.”

She added: “This song is very nostalgic for me, as it makes me think of driving through the suburbs, taking the long way to go past an ex’s house. Returning from the big city and staying at your parent’s.”

Listen to ‘Hometown’ below.

1. ‘Threads’

2. ‘Killer’

3. ‘Hometown’

4. ‘Hero’

5. ‘Freeloader’

When she emerged with her debut single last year, Yelich said she had been “secretly working away at music for 4 years”.

“I’ve always had a very distinct voice but now, at 24, I finally feel I know exactly what I’m trying to say,” she added.

Elsewhere, Lorde recently shared an update on upcoming new music, saying that she had been “spending long days in a dark room” working on it.