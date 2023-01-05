Loski found guilty of possessing loaded revolver

Loski has been found guilty of possessing a loaded revolver while in an Uber.

The drill rapper, whose real name is Jyrelle O’Connor, was part of the Kennington-based drill group Harlem Spartans. The jury was told he was also a high-profile member of a south London gang who were involved in violent disputes with other gangs in Brixton, the Metropolitan Police said.

Yesterday (January 4), a jury found him guilty of possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing a firearm when prohibited for five years and possessing ammunition for a firearm when prohibited for five years. He will be sentenced at Croydon Crown Court tomorrow (January 6).

The conviction follows a three-year investigation led by Detective Constable Andy Snazell from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

O’Connor was seen getting into an Uber under a false name on April 9, 2019. Unarmed officers in uniform stopped the vehicle, originally because officers wanted to question him in relation to the events that led to his friend Latwaan Griffiths’ death in July 2018.

They then searched the car and found a small black sock containing the loaded revolver underneath the front passenger seat, directly in front of where O’Connor had been sitting. He was then arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and was charged the following day.

Forensic analysis of the firearm confirmed it was a 4mm Flobert Calibre Revolver with loaded live ammunition. O’Connor’s DNA was found on the loading face of the cylinder.

O’Connor denied the charges, claiming he was forced to hold on to the gun after a drug dealer threatened his and his mother’s lives. The jury unanimously rejected that defence.

After the conclusion of the trial, Detective Constable Snazell said: “This has been a trying and challenging case with many twists and turns, but I’m pleased the jury found O’Connor guilty of his crimes and I’d like to thank them for seeing through his lies and excuses.

“I have no doubt that O’Connor, or his gang associates, would have used this revolver in the future and by finding and destroying it we have taken a lethal weapon off the streets and potentially saved a life.

“As part of the trial the jury heard how fascinated O’Connor was by guns and gang lifestyle and on his phone he had been running numerous Google searches for firearms and ammunition in the months prior to his arrest.

“O’Connor was an influential individual and had many followers on social media. No amount of fortune or fame justifies his serious criminal actions and I’m confident this will be reflected in the sentence that will be handed down by the Judge.”

Loski had previously collaborated with Stormzy for a song called ‘Flavour’ in 2020.