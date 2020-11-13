Watch Loski and Stormzy team up in new video for their collaboration ‘Flavour’

Loski and Stormzy have shared their new collaboration, ‘Flavour’ — check out the track’s accompanying video below.

The new song will feature on the south London rapper’s upcoming debut album ‘Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story’, which is set for release on November 20.

Produced by Steel Banglez and Mike Elizondo, the release of ‘Flavour’ today (November 13) has been accompanied by a video starring both Loski and Stormzy.

Advertisement

You can watch the clip, which stars the two rappers as delivery men making a series of special ‘flavour’ deliveries during a night shift, below.

You can see the tracklist for Loski’s forthcoming debut album ‘Music, Trial and Trauma: A Drill Story’, which features guest appearances from the likes of Fredo, The Streets’ Mike Skinner and Emeli Sandé, below.

1. Intro

2. Teddy Brukshot 2

3. Anglo Saxon (featuring Blanco)

4. On Me (featuring MizOrMac)

5. Basil Brush (featuring Bandokay & Double Lz)

6. Captain Hook

7. Interlude 1

8. Avengers (featuring Fredo & Popcaan)

9. Flavour (featuring Stormzy)

10. Naija Man (featuring Davido)

11. Cute (featuring Aitch)

12. 2am

13. Interlude 2

14. Black

15. Blinded (featuring Mike Skinner)

16. Life So Deep (featuring Emeli Sandé)

Stormzy, meanwhile, was recently announced as being part of the soundtrack for the basketball video game NBA 2K21.

Advertisement

The Croydon MC also recently performed a free livestream show as part of a partnership with McDonald’s for their ‘I’m Lovin’ It Live’ series of live gigs.