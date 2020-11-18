Lost Horizons team up with Porridge Radio on new song ‘One For Regret’

Lost Horizons, the collaborative project of Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde and Richie Thomas from Dif Juz, have released a new song with Porridge Radio, ‘One For Regret’.

The punchy cut is one of the first eight tracks of Lost Horizon’s new album ‘In Quiet Moments’ will hit streaming services on December 4.

Following this, the outfit will drop the second half of the album and a physical release of the entire project on February 26.

Watch the video for ‘One For Regret’, starring Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin, below:

In a statement, Margolin said that “the process of collaborating on ‘One For Regret’ was really fun for me”.

“Simon sent me an instrumental to write lyrics and vocal melodies for, which isn’t a way I’ve written in the past and helped me think about songwriting in new ways. It was really cool to be a part of this, and I’m excited to share this song.”

“I’d wanted to work with Dana since I heard Porridge Radio a few years ago and we met at The Great Escape here in Brighton and I thought she might like the vibe of this piece,” Simon Raymonde added.

Speaking about the duo’s forthcoming album, Richie Thomas said in a press release that “I think ‘In Quiet Moments’ is more in the direction of where we’re going.”

“People have retreated into their lives and, in those quiet moments, reflected on the world, how we fit in and who we trust. Maybe the next album will be about rebellion! But the road is long and winding. We just need to express ourselves in how we feel at the time.”

Lost Horizons collaborate with a different artist on each track of ‘In Quiet Moments’. ‘One For Regret’, the fourth track shared from the album, follows on from lead single ‘I Woke Up With An Open Heart’, which featured The Hempolics. The singles ‘Cordelia’ and ‘Grey Tower’, featuring John Grant and Midlake’s Tim Smith respectively, will also appear on the record.

Other artists set to appear on the album include Karen Peris of The Innocence Mission and Marissa Nadler. Both appeared on Lost Horizons’ debut album, ‘Ojalá’, which dropped in 2017.

In other Porridge Radio news, the band recently shared a potent new cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Who By Fire’, recorded in Camberwell’s St Giles Church. In September, Margolin told NME they had “loads of ideas, loads of songs, loads of plans” for the follow-up to their Mercury Prize-nominated debut ‘Every Bad’.