Lost Slipknot album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ could be released this year, says Clown

Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has revealed that the band’s lost album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ could be released later this year.

‘Look Outside Your Window’ was recorded by Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson, Jim Root and Crahan at the same time as the group were working on 2008’s ‘All Hope Is Gone’. At one point, Taylor tried to blend the two records into one, but the “super experimental, vibey” tracks didn’t gel. To date, only one track from the sessions has been released – ‘All Hope Is Gone’ bonus track ‘Til We Die’.

The band have spoken about releasing the lost album on multiple occasions ever since. Speaking to NME in 2020, Clown revealed the band almost dropped it over Christmas 2019 but ultimately decided against it because they didn’t want it to interfere with sixth studio album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

In a new interview with Upset Magazine though, Clown described ‘Look Outside Your Window’ as “an amazing body of work. You will never hear another Corey Taylor like this. The music and the words… it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life,” he explained.

“We wouldn’t want Slipknot to hurt ‘Look Outside Your Window’, and we wouldn’t want ‘Look Outside Your Window’ to be a little irritation to Slipknot,” continued Clown of why it’s taken so long to share the project. “Why? Because it’s beautiful God art and people deserve it.”

“The good news is that six months from now, April Fool’s Day 2023, we’re off the label [Roadrunner Records]. There are no plans to immediately release something, and we haven’t talked about it, but I would imagine it’ll probably come very soon afterwards,” he continued. “There’s nothing else to do, and it’s ready to go. It’ll be worth the wait.”

Elsewhere in 2023, Slipknot are set to headline Download Festival alongside Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon. The band are also heading out on a European headline tour and are set to bring their travelling festival Knotfest to Australia for a string of shows. “It’s world domination, one country at a time,” Clown told NME.