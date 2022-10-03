Lost Spaces delves into escapism with comeback single ‘daydream’

Malaysian electronic pop artist Lost Spaces has made his comeback with a study on escapism in the single ‘daydream’.

Lost Spaces, the one-man project of Sam Lopez, released the single on streaming platforms on September 30 via Warner Music Malaysia as his first release under the label. “It’s really a song about nostalgia and wanting to escape from the pains of the real world, emphasised in the lines of the chorus; ‘just let me stay in this daydream,‘” Lopez explained in a press statement.

Lopez elaborated further in a Twitter post announcing the single, writing: “Wrote this at a time where I was really down and out, and was dreaming of escape via my older memories. kinda poetic that it’s the first track I drop for the new cycle.”

Advertisement

Listen to Lost Spaces’ new single ‘daydream’ below.

‘daydream’ is Lost Spaces’ first solo release since his May 2021 single ‘Kodak’, which itself was released nearly a year after his ‘digital-paranoia’ EP. Lost Spaces’ debut album ‘no-vacancy’ came in August 2019 and included all his previous singles starting with 2018’s ‘fake.guitars’.

Earlier this year in August, he joined FORCEPARKBOI‘s Nakalness, Chronicalz and social media personality-turned-singer Luqman Podolski at Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl‘s Kuala Lumpur showcase at The Bee in Publika.

Lost Spaces is set to join A. Nayaka, FORCEPARKBOIS, Midnight Fusic, Lunadira, SonaOne and more at the Pesta Kita festival this November 19 and 20 at Lanai@Matic, Kuala Lumpur. The festival is also set to feature a host of activities for attendees, including traditional batik painting, a skate competition, Muay Thai fights and food.