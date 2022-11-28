Lost Spaces and JAIE sing about situationships on new track ‘touch/feelings’

Malaysian electronic artist Lost Spaces has teamed up with singer-songwriter JAIE for a soulful new single titled ‘touch/feelings’.

Released last Friday (25 November), the song is an ode to situationships, featuring both artists crooning lovelorn verses against a funky backdrop of groovy basslines and nocturnal guitar stabs. “If you’re longing for love but still afraid you’ll get hurt again, this song is for you,” Lost Spaces – aka producer Sam Lopez – wrote on Twitter.

Listen to ‘touch/feelings’ here:

Advertisement

The two artists previously worked together on the track ‘discohaze’, which was collected on Lopez’s 2019 debut album, ‘no-vacancy’. Beside ‘discohaze’, the record also included the singles ‘fake.guitars’ and ‘35.mm’.

‘touch/feelings’ marks the second single Lost Spaces has released this month, following the song ‘DOMO (dancing on my own)’, which he put out two weeks ago on 11 November. Earlier in September, Lopez also dropped the track ‘daydream’ – which marked his return after the 2021 track ‘Kodak’.

Meanwhile, JAIE’s most recent release was the song ‘Obvi’, which she put out in September. That track followed the singles ‘Precious’ and ‘Won’t You Stay’, which the singer-songwriter put out this March and last December respectively.