Lotus Eater split after allegations against frontman Paul Collins

Lotus Eater have disbanded after allegations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse were levelled at vocalist Paul Collins.

The frontman was accused in testimonies by ​”Survivor A, B and C” on a social media account called Surviving Paul Collins. The allegations, all of which Collins denied earlier this month, range from sexual, physical and emotional abuse to rape and threats.

In response to the claims by the alleged survivors, Lotus Eater wrote on their social media: “Paul Collins is no longer a member of Lotus Eater.” Soon afterwards, per Kerrang!, the remaining bandmembers – Cameron Humphrey and Aiden Cooper – announced their split: “Lotus Eater 2016 – 2021. Gloom Worldwide, thank you for everything.”

Collins’ response to the various allegations was posted on Friday (July 9). In it, he wrote that “these stories are NOT true” and that “they are a deformation of my character”. He added that he will be taking legal action.

The news follows the band working with their long-time admirer, Oli Sykes of Bring Me The Horizon, on a new collaborative single. ‘Oblierate’, which dropped in June, was debuted by the group as part of their set at the Download Festival Pilot.

Lotus Eater also appeared on the track ‘Underground Big {HEADFULOFHYENA}’ as part of Bring Me The Horizon’s surprise ‘Music To Listen To’ project at the end of 2019.

It appears that all of Lotus Eater’s social media accounts have been deleted since the announcement of their split.