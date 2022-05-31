Louis Tomlinson announces Manila concert this July

English singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson of One Direction fame will perform a concert in Manila, Philippines this July.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

The concert will take place at the New Frontier Theatre in Manila on Saturday, July 16. Live Nation PH members will be able to grab pre-sale tickets on June 4, while public sales begin on June 5.

Tickets to the show will cost PHP1,500, PHP3,050, PHP3,700 and PHP4,100. Tickets can be purchased here.

LOUIS TOMLINSON WORLD TOUR 2022! 🎸Tickets available via https://t.co/jKsvrQqCHm on:

– June 4 10:00AM-11:59PM (Exclusive *ONLINE ONLY* sale for LNPH Members)

– June 5 10:00AM (Public Onsale; all outlets)

TICKET PRICES: 4,100 / 3,700 / 3,050 / 1,500#BackToLive #LNPH #LTWTManila pic.twitter.com/DSYi4HJRmR — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) May 31, 2022

Advertisement

The Manila show will be Tomlinson’s second in Asia this year, following his performance in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 10. No other shows for the region have been announced at the time of writing.

The concerts will also be the singer-songwriter’s first time performing in Asia since One Direction last toured the region in 2015.

Louis Tomlinson most recently released his debut solo album ‘Walls’ in January 2020. The album includes the tracks ‘Two Of Us’, ‘Always You’ and ‘Kill My Mind’.

Louis Tomlinson’s Manila concert is the latest gig to be announced for the Philippines this year. Other upcoming shows in the country this year include the AURORA Music Festival, Malaya Music Fest, Tugatog Filipino Music Festival, All Time Low, The Maine, Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, (G)I-DLE, LANY, Russ, Alanis Morissette and more.