Louis Tomlinson cancels Asia tour, offers refunds

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has cancelled his upcoming Asia tour due to “unforeseen circumstances” and is offering full refunds to ticket-holders.

Announced today (April 11), the singer took to his official website to break the news. A written statement on his website notes: “DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES AND REASONS BEYOND OUR CONTROL, UNFORTUNATELY THE APRIL 2023 TOUR OF ASIA WILL NO LONGER BE TAKING PLACE. FULL REFUND DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE FROM YOUR POINT OF PURCHASE.”

The singer also took to social media to add: “Absolutely gutted we couldn’t make it out to the shows this month. I’ll be back! I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart to anyone affected. Love you all!!”

The tour – first announced in February – would have seen the singer perform seven shows across Asia between April 17 and April 27. He was set to kick off the tour with three shows in Osaka, Nagoya and Tokyo before heading down to Bangkok, Thailand on April 22. He was then scheduled to perform in Taipei and Kuala Lumpur before closing out the tour at the Star Theatre in Singapore on April 27.

Tomlinson’s Asian stops were supposed to be in support of ‘Faith In The Future’, his second album which dropped in late November last year, and comes after dozens of dates already announced across the US, UK and Europe.