Louis Tomlinson announces Asia dates for Faith In The Future tour

Louis Tomlinson has announced several Asian dates as part of his ongoing Faith In The Future World Tour 2023.

So far, the former One Direction member’s shows in the region are slated to kick off in three Japanese cities, followed by Bangkok, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore in April.

Tomlinson’s shows in Japan, his first as a solo artist in the country, is taking place at the Maruzen Intec Arena in Osaka on April 17, followed by the Nagoya Congress Center on April 19, and the Tokyo Garden Theater in the capital on April 20. Tickets, which are priced between JPY14,000 and JPY17,000 go on sale on March 11 via Creativeman Productions.

According to promoters Live Nation, the English singer-songwriter will be performing in Bangkok’s Impact Exhibition Hall 5 on April 22. Starting from THB1,500, the pre-sale tickets for Live Nation members will begin selling on February 27 and will be open to the public the following day.

After Bangkok, Tomlinson will be performing at the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC), Taiwan on April 24. Tickets for the show will begin selling on February 10 and can be bought here.

For the first time ever, @Louis_Tomlinson is coming to Taipei!

【Louis Tomlinson: Faith In The Future World Tour 2023 Taipei】

Date：2023/04/24 (MON) 8PM

Venue : TICC

General Sale：2023/02/10 (FRI) 12PM

Official Partner:台灣大哥大、MyMusic

📌More Info: https://t.co/ctgs8zqtB8 pic.twitter.com/8glxxodFtx — Live Nation Taiwan (@LiveNationTW) February 3, 2023

In Malaysia, Tomlinson’s concert is being held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on April 26. Tickets for this leg go on sale starting February 14 and can be purchased Golive Asia’s website or via its ticketing app.

Finally, his show Singapore will take place at The Star Theatre on April 27 with pre-sale tickets open to Live Nation members on February 7 and to the public via Ticketmaster on February 8.

Tomlinson’s Asian stops will be in support of ‘Faith In The Future’, his second album which dropped in late November last year, and comes after dozens of dates already announced across the US, UK and Europe.

