Louis Tomlinson fans injured after severe hail storm at Red Rocks gig

More than 90 Louis Tomlinson fans were injured and seven hospitalised after a severe hail storm at his gig at Red Rocks this week.

Tomlinson is currently on a North American headline tour in support of his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’, and played the iconic Colorado venue on Wednesday night (June 21).

During the show, a massive hail storm occurred, with local fire rescue services saying that “tennis ball-size” hail led to multiple hospitalisations with injuries ranging from broken bones to cuts and bruises.

After an initial delay, the show was eventually postponed, with Red Rocks telling fans: We are currently in a weather delay. Please seek shelter in your vehicle and we’ll let you know when we’ve received the all clear.”

ATTN @Louis_Tomlinson concertgoers: We are currently in a weather delay ⛈️Please seek shelter in your vehicle and we’ll let you know when we’ve received the all clear — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

The all clear was then given for fans to return to the venue, but the show was then officially postponed later.

Tonight’s show has officially been postponed. Please be safe exiting the amphitheatre – we’ll have more information for ticket holders soon — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

After the show, Tomlinson wrote on Twitter: “Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023

After the show, the venue told fans: “We want to take a moment to acknowledge the severe weather event at Red Rocks last night and offer our sincere best wishes to everyone affected by last night’s storms across Colorado.

“We hope to see Louis Tomlinson and his fans back soon under clear Colorado skies – we know this was supposed to be a special night and many of you traveled long distances to be here, which makes decisions regarding the postponement or cancellation of shows even harder.”

They added: “The Red Rocks crew would like to thank the teams at West Metro Fire, Stadium Medical, Argus, Aramark, Denver Fire, Denver Police, the Mountain Parks Rangers, our own staff and fans for their work and cooperation in a fast-developing situation.

“That’s part of the Red Rocks story, as are our fans who we’re lucky to have along for the ride.”

We hope to see Louis Tomlinson and his fans back soon under clear Colorado skies – we know this was supposed to be a special night and many of you traveled long distances to be here, which makes decisions regarding the postponement or cancellation of shows even harder. — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

That’s part of the Red Rocks story, as are our fans who we’re lucky to have along for the ride.



That said, it’s not all bad – Widespread Panic, Zach Bryan, Lyle Lovett and Colorado Symphony fans should probably bring some sunscreen. That’s springtime in the Rockies for ya. — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

Red Rocks said they hope to see Tomlinson back at Red Rocks for a replacement show soon.

The former One Direction singer began his US tour last month by sharing a cover of Arctic Monkeys classic ‘505’.