Louis Tomlinson seems to “marry” fan while signing autographs in Indonesia

Louis Tomlinson appeared to have accidentally “married” a fan while signing autographs in Indonesia this week.

While on the Indonesian leg of his world tour, the former One Direction member ended up signing what appeared to be a marriage certificate handed to him by a fan.

The document, which appeared to be a Republic of Indonesia excerpt of marriage certificate, included photos of both the fan’s and Tomlinson’s faces side-by-side and his signature in the middle.

The fan later shared news of her “engagement” via TikTok (which you can see above), claiming that when a friend asked if Tomlinson would be be staying in Jakarta, he jokingly responded, “If my wife wants to.”

However, fans may be relieved to know that Indonesian law does not recognise a marriage unless it’s performed in a ceremony, so the document is not legally binding.

Tomlinson recently supported rising star Andrew Cushin by appearing in his music video and joined forces with Pete Doherty’s record label to support the emerging artist in releasing new music.

Last year, Louis Tomlinson spoke to NME about his determination to support upcoming new talent, particularly by bringing emerging artists like Cushin onto his tours.

He discussed the subject during his own Away From Home festival last year, in which he told NME that one of the main reasons why he began the festival was because he had been wanting to provide a platform that would “showcase upcoming bands”.

“I’ve always been really interested in the development stage of bands’ careers,” he said. “I think they’re some of the most exciting times. So any way where I can help anything like that, that’s always been really important to me.”

He also discussed the increasingly difficult circumstances that new artists are faced with in the current day, as well as how he tries to offer advice to new artists who reach out to him online.