Louis Tomlinson’s July concert in Manila moved to Smart Araneta Coliseum

Louis Tomlinson’s upcoming show in Manila on July 16 has been relocated to the larger venue of Smart Araneta Coliseum, Live Nation Philippines has announced.

Originally, the former One Directioner was scheduled to perform at the New Frontier Theatre, which has a capacity of ​​2,325. Depending on its seating configuration, the concert’s new location of the Araneta Coliseum can hold 9,000 or 15,000 people.

Additional tickets have also been made available, and they will go on sale via TicketNet on June 13, 10AM local time.

Live Nation Philippines also announced that fans who have already purchased tickets for the original location will be given “equivalent seats” at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Moreover, those who purchased their tickets online will be given a new e-ticket, voiding the old ticket.

Lastly, attendees that acquired their tickets via Box Office and other outlets must surrender their existing tickets to Ticketnet Box Office in return for a new ticket for the change in venue.

YES! We heard you.Louis Tomlinson World Tour will NOW be at the Araneta Coliseum on July 16, 2022. Ticket exchange… Posted by Live Nation Philippines on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Tomlinson’s concert in Manila marks the second Southeast Asian city he plays in for his 2022 tour following a stop in Jakarta on July 14. It also marks Tomlinson’s return to Asia since his last tour with One Direction in 2015.

In January 2020, Tomlinson released his debut solo album ‘Walls’, which features songs such as ‘Two Of Us’, ‘We Made It’ and ‘Kill My Mind’.

Multiple international acts are performing in Manila this year, from the likes of Avril Lavigne, to Justin Bieber, Russ and more. Festivals are also returning, such as AURORA Music Festival and Malaya Music Fest.