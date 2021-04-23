BTS join Louis Vuitton as the fashion house’s new ambassadors

Luxury brand Louis Vuitton has welcomed K-pop megastars BTS as its latest ambassadors.

The French luxury fashion house introduced the boyband as their newest ambassadors through its official Twitter account on Friday (April 23). The brand also included a image picture of the Grammy-nominated group, wearing matching Louis Vuitton-branded pastel shirts and jackets.

“BTS for Louis Vuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons are recognised for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence,” the luxury fashion house tweeted. “Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.”

In a press release announcing the ambassador role, Louis Vuitton called BTS “one of the most renowned and influential groups in the world”. It added that the group’s “ubiquitous popularity resonates worldwide and Louis Vuitton is very happy to share news of their new role within the House”.

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

“Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us,” BTS said in their own statement. As part of the new partnership, the boyband are expected to team up with the fashion house for a number of special projects. They are also expected to be styled with Louis Vuitton pieces for their upcoming appearances.

In a separate press release, Louis Vuitton Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh said that he is “delighted” about BTS’ new ambassador role. “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on,” he added.

Earlier this year, BTS wore suits from Louis Vuitton’s F/W 2021 menswear collection to the 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet. Abloh also designed the sleek, black and tan looks the group sported during the event.

Earlier this month, the group announced that they would be teaming up with fast-food chain McDonald’s on a brand-new Famous Orders promotion. BTS’ signature order will include either a nine or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets box (depending on the market), medium World Famous fries, a medium drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.