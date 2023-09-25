Louise Redknapp pulls out of Eternal reunion over LGBTQ row

Louise Redknapp has pulled out of a reunion tour with her band Eternal over a row about LGBTQ+ rights.

The ’90s pop group were set to reunite in 2024 for a series of tour dates, but members Easther and Vernie Bennett have allegedly refused to play a number of Pride events and LGBTQ+ festivals as part of the tour.

As a result, Redknapp and bandmate Kéllé Bryan have dropped out of the reunion, with Redknapp taking to X/Twitter to share a photo of a trans-inclusive Pride flag and text that reads: “Always and forever.”

Confirming Redknapp and Bryan’s departure from the tour, Redknapp’s publicist told the BBC: “A message was sent to the team putting together the Eternal reunion stating that if it was to go ahead, neither Vernie nor Easther would perform at Pride shows or LGBTQ+ festivals.

“This was because the duo felt that the gay community was being hijacked by the trans community and they do not support this.

The statement added: “Louise is a huge supporter and ally of the LGBTQ+ community and both herself and Kéllé told the duo they would not work with anyone who held these views, and as such the reunion as a four would not be going ahead.

“The team behind the proposed Eternal reunion are gay including management, PR and tour promoter, and neither myself nor any of the team would work with artists who held such views about the trans community.”

Earlier this year, Redknapp released a new greatest hits album and began a role in the West End production of Grease.

The singer released her new best-of compilation on June 2 via Tag 8/BMG. It celebrates 30 years of Redknapp making music, and follows the re-launch of her pop career in 2017.