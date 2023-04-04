Lovelyz member Mijoo to make her solo debut next month

K-pop idol and TV personality Mijoo of girl group Lovelyz is set to make her solo debut.

On April 3, Mijoo’s agency Antenna announced to South Korean media in a press release that the 28-year-old singer will be releasing solo music next month.

“Mijoo is making the final touches to her solo debut in May,” said the agency, per KoreaJoongAngDaily. “We ask for your love and support for the new side of Mijoo that will show through her as a solo singer.”

The announcement comes almost a year after Antenna first confirmed that Mijoo would make her solo debut. At the time, the agency shared that while the singer was indeed preparing to drop solo music, details such as release schedules had not been decided at the time.

Mijoo first signed with Antenna in November 2021, shortly after she and six other members of K-pop girl group Lovelyz left their longtime agency Woollim Entertainment.

“We Lovelyz will each go our own ways, but I think that we will always be one,” said Mijoo in a handwritten letter addressing her departure from the company.

The star has since focused on television appearances, after gaining significant popularity on variety shows like Sixth Sense, Hangout with Yoo and Shopping Cart Savior, among others. She is currently also the host of variety programmes Battle Trip and Weekly Idol.