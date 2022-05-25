Lovelyz’s Mijoo is preparing to make her solo debut soon

Lovelyz member Mijoo is reportedly set to release solo music later this year.

According to reports from several South Korean media outlets, Mijoo is reportedly in the process of selecting songs for her solo debut. Industry insiders consulted by JTBC added that the songs considered for the singer’s solo debut are reportedly summer-themed and composed by different producers.

Antenna, Mijoo’s management agency, has since confirmed the news. “It is true that she is preparing for her solo [debut],” a representative from Antenna said, as translated by Soompi. “However, details such as the schedule and concept have not been finalised yet.”

Prior to the reports, Mijoo herself had teased plans for solo music during the May 17 episode of SBS’ Cultwo Show. “It’s still a secret. Nothing has been decided yet,” the singer said at the time. “Please wait just a bit. I will bring good news.”

Mijoo was one of the seven Lovelyz members who parted ways with longtime agency Woollim Entertainment, following the expiration of their contracts last November. “We Lovelyz will each go our own ways, but I think that we will always be one,” said Mijoo in a handwritten letter addressing her departure from Woollim.

She signed an exclusive contract with Antenna later that same month. Antenna is currently home to singer-songwriter Sam Kim, as well as several actors and entertainers. Notably, popular comedian and the idol’s Sixth Sense co-star Yoo Jae-suk had signed with the agency earlier that year.