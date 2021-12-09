Lower Dens split saying “we can not participate in the music industry any longer”

Baltimore synth-pop group Lower Dens have announced their split, saying that “spiritually and physically, we, like, can not participate in the music industry any longer.”

The band formed in 2010 and released their debut album ‘Twin Hand Movement’ the same year. That was followed up by ‘Nootropics’ in 2012 and ‘Escape From Evil’ in 2015. Their final album ‘The Competition’ was released in 2019.

Announcing the breakup on his website, vocalist J Hunter said: “It’s time for me and Nate (Nelson) to say goodbye to Lower Dens. We’re proud of what we’ve done, and very lucky to have had so many people supporting us.”

“Spiritually and physically, we, like, can not participate in the music industry any longer. We’re also old, enjoy being with our families, and have other goals in mind.”

It has been an incredible privilege, and we are profoundly grateful. Time to say goodbye, and start something new:https://t.co/j1Rq7tsLXZ pic.twitter.com/0cUQP1kJQ7 — Lower Dens (@lowerdens) December 8, 2021

Hunter went on to say: “My plans for the immediate future involve writing about change, and working to facilitate change. [nerd alert] Lower Den’s ‘thematic arc’, a conceptual framework that I used to help write our albums, was about radical, equitable transformation of society.”

“Since I was a kid, I’ve felt like our dominant culture, here in the US and maybe broadly in the West, is exactly backwards to the way many human beings naturally function, and that it’s killing us. I think criticism of that culture is vital to transformation.”

Elsewhere in the post, Hunter added: “I want to reclaim my relationship to music, like I had before the industry,” and finished up by writing: “Thank you for caring about our band. Thank you to everyone who brought us or came with on tour. I’ve never felt alive as I did on stage. What an incredible fucking privilege.”

“I am still very humbled by some of the things you said in person and online, still thinking about what some of y’all are doing or dealing with. Thanks to all of you for making a life you believe in, and all of you surviving right now in a world that does not yet value people. Believe in us.”