Lucas Wong leaves NCT and WayV

Hong Kong singer Lucas Wong has left K-pop boyband NCT and its Chinese sub-group WayV.

Today (May 10), Lucas took to his personal Instagram account to announce that he is leaving both NCT and WayV. The news comes about a year and a half after the singer halted all activities following a cheating and gaslighting controversy.

In his statement, Lucas said that his decision to leave NCT and WayV comes “after a long period of consideration”. He added: “I am really sorry for the members, and I am also reluctant to part with this friendship that has been going on for so many years.”

“I thought about it for a long time before deciding to quit, but in the end I thought it was a good decision for everyone,” Lucas added, while also hinted at possible solo career in the future. “In the days to come, I will try my best to become a more mature Huang Xuxi and a better Lucas.”

Lucas’ label SM Entertainment has also since confirmed the singer’s departure from NCT and WayV. In its statement, the agency said that the decision came after “deliberate discission” with Lucas.

“We made a mutual decision to part ways with the group[s] NCT and WayV to pursue his individual endeavours,” SM Entertainment said. “Lucas is planning on showing his performance though a wide variety of individual works from now on.”

Lucas is also a member of the SM Entertainment supergroup SuperM, alongside EXO‘s Baekhyun and Kai, NCT’s Taeyong, Ten and Mark, and SHINee‘s Taemin. It is currently unclear if he will continue to be a member of SuperM going forward.